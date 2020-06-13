OTTAWA -- If you're itching to visit a patio this weekend, you'll probably want to bring a sweater.

The forecast for Saturday includes below-average temperatures, and clouds, though a bit of sun may poke through by the afternoon.

Saturday's forecast high is 18°C, which is about five degrees below the average for this time of the year. The day starts out mainly cloudy, but a little bit of sun is expected before the evening. The UV index is 8, or very high.

Overnight, the sky will clear out, with a low of 4°C, which is about eight degrees below normal.

Sunday is looking mainly sunny, with a high of 21°C.

That sunshine should last through the week. The outlook for Monday includes a sunny sky and a high of 25°C.

The long-term forecast calls for temperatures into the low 30s and sunny days through to Friday.