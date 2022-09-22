Cool, chance of showers on first day of fall in Ottawa

The cooler weather has returned to the capital for the first day of fall.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 15 C.

Things will cool down this evening with an overnight low of 5 C.

Expect similar weather tomorrow with mainly cloudy skies and a high of 13 C. Skies will clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 4 C overnight.

Things will warm back up on Saturday with sunny skies and a high of 19 C.