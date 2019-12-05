Expect a cool, blustery couple of days heading into the first full weekend of December.

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy Thursday with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and early afternoon. The wind will gust up to 40 kilometres per hour.

The temperature will stay steady near -1 C, with the wind chill making it feel more like -9 C.

Thursday night, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of -8 C, with the wind letting up.

Friday, more snow: a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the morning, with a high of -3 C and a wind chill of -11 C.

Saturday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -7 C.