Pat King, one of the leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa, has been denied bail.

In ordering King detained, Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour called King’s alleged actions during the convoy “an attack on the rule of law.”

Seymour said he believed there is a substantial likelihood King would reoffend if he were released from custody.

This is a breaking news story. The original story is below. More to come.

A decision on bail for Pat King, one of the leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, has been delayed after the Crown applied to present new evidence.

King, 44, was among the most visible leaders of the three-week occupation. He was arrested last Friday in Ottawa, which he captured on a Facebook livestream, and has been in custody since. His bail hearing was on Tuesday.

On Friday morning, Crown lawyer Moiz Karimjee applied to present evidence that has come to light since King's initial bail hearing on Tuesday.

Karimjee said after the hearing, he received a call from an Alberta police corporal who told him King was charged in Sept. 2016 with uttering threats, and was required to surrender a rifle to police as part of his release.

He did, but two days later, he bought a handgun, which is a restricted firearm. Karimjee argued that evidence was relevant and the bail hearing should be reopened.

King's lawyer Cal Rosemond said the Crown had ample opportunity to prepare for the intiial bail hearing, and reopening it now would "open the floodgates" to anyone bringing more evidence at a later date. He raised concerns it would keep King in custody longer.

Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour said he still wants to render a decision on bail today, but needs time to consider the application to reopen the hearing.

King faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police.

A fellow protester who met King four weeks ago has offered to be his surety. She pledged $50,000 to guarantee his bail, saying he would live in a spare room of her Alberta home and wear an electronic tracking bracelet.

The Crown is arguing King should remain in custody, saying there is a substantial likelihood he would reoffend if release on bail.

On Tuesday, Tamara Lich, another organizer of the protests, was denied bail by an Ontario court judge. She remains in custody.