Controversial high-rise proposal comes before city committee

A city of Ottawa committee will vote today on whether to approve a controversial plan to build high-rises near the Central Experimental Farm.

The planning and housing committee meets to vote on zoning bylaw changes at 1081 Carling Ave.

The development near Carling and Parkdale avenues would see an existing building and parking lots turn into two towers, one 16 storeys tall, the other, 27. It would include more than 350 residential apartments.

In a letter to city planners, shared with the Civic Hospital Neighbourhood Association, officials with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) say the proposed development, "presents serious concerns related to the shadowing impact to our land created by the height of the towers. The shadowing is a significant risk for AAFC as it impacts our research fields and jeopardizes our agricultural science integrity. AAFC has done an internal assessment of the proposed towers development and the impacts/risks to the CEF."

The developer, Taggart Realty Management, says the proposal met all guidelines.

"The proposed development at 1081 Carling Ave. has successfully completed all necessary studies and complies with the City of Ottawa's Official Plan (OP) and the Provincial Policy Statement. The design ensures that shadowing impacts are limited and meet the OP's guidelines," a statement said.

In an open letter on his website, area Coun. Jeff Leiper says he doesn't like the development, but can't disagree with planning staff.

"To date, Planning Staff have provided indications that the proposal in its current form meets the policies and guidelines that are supposed to guide development in Ontario and Ottawa," Leiper wrote. "I expect that when this file lands on a Planning and Housing Committee agenda, it will be with a recommendation to the committee and Council to approve the sought-after re-zoning."

If approved at committee, it will rise to full council for a vote Aug. 23.

