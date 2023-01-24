Controversial changes to Ottawa Police Services Board delegations to be debated next month

The Ottawa Police Services Board meets on Jan. 23, 2023. Public delegate Sam Hersh, bottom right, is speaking in this screenshot of the virtual meeting. (Ottawa City Council/YouTube) The Ottawa Police Services Board meets on Jan. 23, 2023. Public delegate Sam Hersh, bottom right, is speaking in this screenshot of the virtual meeting. (Ottawa City Council/YouTube)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina