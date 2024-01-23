OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Contractor facing fraud charge after client alleges job not finished after payment

    CTV News file image CTV News file image
    Share

    A 30-year-old Stittsville contractor is facing charges related to fraud after accusations of not completing a construction project, the Ontario Provincial Police says.

    OPP says the investigation started in November 2023 when a resident of Beckwith Township reported that they had paid a large advance to the contractor for a construction project that never came to frutition.

    The victim claimed that the project was not completed after issues between the two started to develop.

    Shelby Mills was charged on Monday with fraud over $5,000.

    Mills has been released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on March 4.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News