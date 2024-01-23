Contractor facing fraud charge after client alleges job not finished after payment

A 30-year-old Stittsville contractor is facing charges related to fraud after accusations of not completing a construction project, the Ontario Provincial Police says.

OPP says the investigation started in November 2023 when a resident of Beckwith Township reported that they had paid a large advance to the contractor for a construction project that never came to frutition.

The victim claimed that the project was not completed after issues between the two started to develop.

Shelby Mills was charged on Monday with fraud over $5,000.

Mills has been released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on March 4.