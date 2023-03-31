Contract talks resume between Carleton University and striking education workers

Carleton University campus in Ottawa. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa) Carleton University campus in Ottawa. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina