Contraband cigarettes, cut tobacco seized at Cornwall, Ont. border crossing

Four people are facing charges after officers seized 20 cases of contraband cigarettes and 1,475 kilograms of unstamped fine cut tobacco at the Cornwall, Ont. border crossing last month.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) say the Cornwall Regional Task Force intercepted two "significant shipments of contraband tobacco" being smuggled into Canada over three days in late July. Officers then collaborated with the Canada Border Services Agency to investigate the seizure at the port of entry in Cornwall.

Short-term investigations led to the interception and search of three separate vehicles on July 23, 24 and 25.

On July 23, officers discovered 20 cases of contraband cigarettes, on July 24 the investigation resulted in the seizure of 2,400 nicotine vaping devices and on July 25 officers seized 82 garbage bags of unstamped fine cut tobacco.

Four people are facing charges under the Excise Act.

"The RCMP and its partners are firmly committed to combating illegal activities at our borders, which are detrimental to local businesses facing unfair competition from unlawful products," Insp. Etienne Thauvette, officer-in-charge of the Cornwall Detachment, said in a statement.

"Our collaboration with the Canada Border Services Agency is crucial in addressing these challenges. Profits from this illegal trade often fund organized crime and other illicit activities, highlighting the importance of our joint efforts in curbing these threats."