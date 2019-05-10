CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a pair of a pair of tickets to see the World of Dance performance at the Arena at TD Place October 19!

The smash hit TV series World of Dance has announced the Canadian leg of its wildly remarkable third annual touring spectacular, The World of Dance Live Tour.

During the performance, the greatest dance innovators will thrill fans by featuring amazing dance skills and brilliance, while offering family friendly entertainment!

Tickets are available for purchase at ticketmaster.ca

To win, watch CTV Morning Live to see the dance of the day. Email the name of the dance to pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00am E.T. on Monday May 13th and closes at 12:00pm E.T. on Friday May 17th. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $120 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of callers following the applicable announcement.