CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Women of Soul – Sylvie Desgroseillers on Saturday, April 21st at 8 p.m. at Casino Lac-Leamy!

It's performance that celebrates the history and the music of the most important female African-American singers.

This show spans several decades of the musical universe, from 1925 to today.

Hear songs made famous by Ella Fitzgerald, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Donna Summer, Whitney Houston and more!

Sylvie Desgroseillers has an outstanding reputation in Quebec and she pays a remarkable tribute to these women who inspired countless people with their talent, their courage and their tenacity.

E-mail pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

Tickets are on-sale at www.ticketmaster.ca and http://casinos.lotoquebec.com/en/lacleamy/explore/shows/women-of-soul

Contest runs from Monday, April 2 at 6 a.m.m to Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m..