CTV News at Noon wants to send you to the Ottawa Home and Remodelling Show!

Email us your name and phone number at ottawacontests@ctv.ca for your chance to win 5 day passes.

This year’s show will run from January 23rd to 26th at the EY Centre. As always, it will feature numerous experts in renovations and design, and this year’s headliner is Brian Baeumler!

The Ottawa Home and remodeling show is a vibrant marketplace where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals

Visit ottawahomeandremodellingshow.com for tickets and information.

Good luck!

Contest starts at 12:00pm on January 20, 2020 and closes at 3:00pm on January 24, 2020.