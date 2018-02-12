

We have your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Village People at Casino Du Lac Leamy this Friday, February 16th!

For 40 years, their music hat put a smile on the faces of fans all around the world. Their hits have become part of the international songbook and heard across the globe.Over the years, 23 different member renditions have filled the character of the Cop/Admiral, Cowboy, Native American, Construction worker, G.I. and Leatherman. However, Village People is “Victor Willis”. The original lead singer is back with the group… and Victor’s soulful voice will thrill concert- goers with such smashed hits as San Francisco/In Hollywood, Macho Man, In the Navy, Go West and the iconic Y.M.C.A. Village People, the one and only worldwide phenomenon, live at the Théâtre du Casino! What better way to party with the Village People!

For information about the show be sure to visit http://casinos.lotoquebec.com/en/lacleamy/explore/shows/village-people-victor-willis

Email ottawacontests@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

Contest starts at 12:00 p.m. noon on Monday, Feb. 12th and closes at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.