

CTV Ottawa





CTV is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the original Max Raabe Orchestra on Tuesday April 17th at the Centrepointe Theatre!

Slick and nostalgic, yet unmistakably modern, Germany's Max Raabe & Palast Orchester play Ottawa for the first time ever. This is Art-Deco meets Cabaret. Join the ever-elegant, debonair Raabe and his 12-piece orchestra for an evening of vintage glamour and sophistication. The Berlin-based crooner performs ballroom hits of the 1920s and '30s, along with original songs and a few modern surprises.

Email ottawacontests@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

Ticket info available here.

Contest starts at 12 p.m. noon on Wednesday, Apr. 11 and closes at 1 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 13, 2018.