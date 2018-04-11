Win tickets to see Max Raabe & Palast Orchester
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 10:56AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 11, 2018 10:58AM EDT
CTV is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the original Max Raabe Orchestra on Tuesday April 17th at the Centrepointe Theatre!
Slick and nostalgic, yet unmistakably modern, Germany's Max Raabe & Palast Orchester play Ottawa for the first time ever. This is Art-Deco meets Cabaret. Join the ever-elegant, debonair Raabe and his 12-piece orchestra for an evening of vintage glamour and sophistication. The Berlin-based crooner performs ballroom hits of the 1920s and '30s, along with original songs and a few modern surprises.
Email ottawacontests@ctv.ca for your chance to win!
Contest starts at 12 p.m. noon on Wednesday, Apr. 11 and closes at 1 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 13, 2018.
All CTV Ottawa contestants must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of Ontario (unless otherwise noted.)