

CTV Ottawa





CTV Ottawa has your chance to win a pair of 100 level tickets to see Monster Spectacular on Saturday June 9th at the Canadian Tire Center.

Monster Spectacular is the ultimate sports and entertainment spectacle mixing racing, showmanship and the ultimate fan experience into one incredible, action packed live show.

Email ottawacontests@ctv.ca for your chance to win.

Contest starts at 12 p.m. noon on Monday, May 28th and closes at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 1, 2018.