Win tickets to Monster Spectacular 2018
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 12:00PM EDT
CTV Ottawa has your chance to win a pair of 100 level tickets to see Monster Spectacular on Saturday June 9th at the Canadian Tire Center.
Monster Spectacular is the ultimate sports and entertainment spectacle mixing racing, showmanship and the ultimate fan experience into one incredible, action packed live show.
Email ottawacontests@ctv.ca for your chance to win.
Contest starts at 12 p.m. noon on Monday, May 28th and closes at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 1, 2018.
All CTV Ottawa contestants must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of Ontario (unless otherwise noted.)