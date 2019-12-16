OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s Pure Country 94 present the Chad Brownlee Forever’s Gotta Start Somewhere with Lauren Alaina 2020 Tour at TD Place Wednesday, April 1st, 2020

CTV News wants you and a friend to be at the concert!

All week email in to ottawacontests@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 20th at 10 a.m. at TD Place.

Contest starts at 6:00pm E.T. on December 16, 2019 and closes at 8:00pm E.T. on December 20, 2019.