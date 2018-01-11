Win passes to the Ottawa Home & Remodelling Show at the EY Centre
CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a family 4-pack to the Ottawa Home & Remodelling Show happening Thursday, January 18th to Sunday, January 21st at the EY Centre!
Find incredible advice, tips and inspiration from a full roster of speakers with expertise in renovations and DIY projects. This year’s main stage headliner is HGTV’s Bryan Baeumler!
Enter now by sending an email to pickme@ctv.ca. We'll be giving away a 4-pack every day from Monday to Friday.
For more details and to purchase tickets, visit ottawahomeandremodellingshow.com.
Contest runs Monday January 15 at 6 a.m. to Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m.
All CTV Ottawa contestants must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of Ontario (unless otherwise noted.)