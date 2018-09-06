CTV Morning Live has your chance to win an amazing trip for 2 to Nashville, courtesy of Ottawa Valley Tours!

Valued at over $3,000, this Ultimate Holiday Experience includes:

Transportation by deluxe motor coach from Ottawa

5 nights accommodation including 3 nights at the world famous deluxe Gaylord Opryland Resort Hotel

5 breakfasts

A Luncheon Cruise aboard the General Jackson Showboat with live entertainment

Dinner and Line Dancing at the Wildhorse Saloon

Sightseeing tour of Nashville with a local guide

Admission and visit to the Ryman Auditorium

Admission and visit to the Country Music Hall of Fame

Reserved seating at the world famous Grand Ole Opry Show

Backstage Tour of the Grand Ole Opry

Enter below for your chance to win!

Contest runs Monday, September 10 at 6 a.m. until Friday, September 14 at 10 a.m.