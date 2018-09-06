Win a trip to Nashville!
Nashville, Tennessee © SeanPavonePhoto / Istock.com
CTV Morning Live has your chance to win an amazing trip for 2 to Nashville, courtesy of Ottawa Valley Tours!
Valued at over $3,000, this Ultimate Holiday Experience includes:
- Transportation by deluxe motor coach from Ottawa
- 5 nights accommodation including 3 nights at the world famous deluxe Gaylord Opryland Resort Hotel
- 5 breakfasts
- A Luncheon Cruise aboard the General Jackson Showboat with live entertainment
- Dinner and Line Dancing at the Wildhorse Saloon
- Sightseeing tour of Nashville with a local guide
- Admission and visit to the Ryman Auditorium
- Admission and visit to the Country Music Hall of Fame
- Reserved seating at the world famous Grand Ole Opry Show
- Backstage Tour of the Grand Ole Opry
Enter below for your chance to win!
Contest runs Monday, September 10 at 6 a.m. until Friday, September 14 at 10 a.m.
All CTV Ottawa contestants must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of Ontario (unless otherwise noted.)