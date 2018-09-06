CTV Morning Live has your chance to win an amazing trip for 2 to Nashville, courtesy of Ottawa Valley Tours!

Valued at over $3,000, this Ultimate Holiday Experience includes:

  • Transportation by deluxe motor coach from Ottawa
  • 5 nights accommodation including 3 nights at the world famous deluxe Gaylord Opryland Resort Hotel
  • 5 breakfasts
  • A Luncheon Cruise aboard the General Jackson Showboat with live entertainment
  • Dinner and Line Dancing at the Wildhorse Saloon
  • Sightseeing tour of Nashville with a local guide
  • Admission and visit to the Ryman Auditorium
  • Admission and visit to the Country Music Hall of Fame
  • Reserved seating at the world famous Grand Ole Opry Show
  • Backstage Tour of the Grand Ole Opry

Enter below for your chance to win!

Contest runs Monday, September 10 at 6 a.m. until Friday, September 14 at 10 a.m.