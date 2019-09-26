

CTV Ottawa





CTV News at Noon wants you to see Pink Martini at the NAC Sunday, September 6th.

Email us your name and phone number at ottawacontests@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

The biggest-little orchestra is back by popular demand… Pink Martini returns to the NAC.

Featuring unique arrangements of Latin, jazz, and cabaret from lead singer China Forbes.

Tickets on sale now at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Good luck!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 12:00pm E.T. on September 30 and closes at 3:00pm E.T. on October 4. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $300 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of callers following the applicable announcement.