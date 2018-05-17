Looking for a brand new look fabulous look for summer?

CTV Morning Live and Salon130 are giving YOU the chance to win a Hair Makeover from the Salon130, Ottawa’s most luxurious and friendly Professional Hair Salon!

Email in to pickme@ctv.ca and send us a photo letting us know why you’d like a new look!

On Friday, June 1, a stylist from Salon 130 will showcase the winner’s grand reveal including before-and-after photos.

Learn more about what Salon130 has to offer at www.salon130.com

No purchase necessary. Contest opens onMay 21, 2018 at 6:00 a.m. ET and closes on May 24, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canadawho are 18 years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of theprize is $350 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.