OTTAWA -- > CTV News at Noon wants you to experience Chamberfest 2021

This year's festival is a hybrid event, with nearly everything being live-streamed, and a few in-person ticketing options that will be available soon, as COVID restrictions allow.

Email OttawaContests@bellmedia.ca with your full name and phone number for your chance to win a Livestream pass to Chamberfest 2021.

Visit www.chamberfest.com for tickets and event details!

Good luck!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 12:00pm E.T. on July 12, 2021 and closes at 3:00pm E.T. on July 16, 2020. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $100 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of callers following the applicable announcement.