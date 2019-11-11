Are you the ULTIMATE Curling Fan?! The 2020 Tim Hortons Brier is taking over the City of Kingston!

Enter below right now for a chance to win a Full Event Package! This includes a pair of tickets to every draw during the tournament.

Cheer on your heroes at the Leon’s Centre with thousands of fans from February 29th - March 8th 2020!

You and a guest could experience it all.

For event info, and to purchase mini packs – go to curling.ca/2020brier

Good luck!