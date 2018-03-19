CTV is giving you the chance to win a family 4 pack of tickets to this weekend’s Ottawa Home and Garden Show!

Ottawa’s most anticipated indoor garden display is back with stunning landscapes that will take up an entire hall of the EY Centre! Prepare to be captivated by three new gardens at Living Landscapes. Find incredible advice, tips and inspiration at the Urban Barn Main Stage. We are happy to welcome back HGTV’s Carson Arthur for three presentations on Thursday, March 22 and Friday, March 23.

Email ottawacontests@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

For information and tickets, visit www.ottawahomeshow.com

Contest starts at 12 p.m. Monday, Mar. 19 and closes at 1 p.m. Friday, Mar. 23, 2018.