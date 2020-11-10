CTV Morning Live & MAJIC 100 want to send you and yours to the Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks, in celebration of the jolliest season of the year!

This remarkable drive thru holiday light show will delight the young and the young at heart. And when you purchase your car pass, you’ll be giving back to CHEO to help kids in our community.

To enter, email pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win! Good luck.

For more information on Magic of Lights, CLICK HERE.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00a.m. ET on November 9, 2020 and closes at 11:00a.m. on November 13, 2020. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $20.00 CAD Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable announcement.