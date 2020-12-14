OTTAWA -- CTV Morning Live and Place D’Orleans is giving you the chance to win a $500 Gift Card for a Christmas Shopping Spree!

From Christmas outfits to gifts for your loved ones, you’ll find it all at Place D’Orleans. Including Hudson’s Bay, Mastermind Toys, H & M, and more! Your family fashion destination for the holidays.

To enter, email pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win! Good luck.

For more information, click here!

Place D’Orleans. My place for the holidays.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00a.m. ET on December 14, 2020 and closes at 11:00a.m. on December 18, 2020. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $500.00 CAD Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable announcement.