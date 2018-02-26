We have your chance to win a 2-night stay at the Fairmont Chateau Montebello for a family of 4 during Easter! Come out of your shell and celebrate Easter with your family at our historic log château. We've thought of everything to amuse the young and the young at heart. Come and enjoy!

Package Includes:

Accommodation for a minimum of two nights

One buffet breakfast at Aux Chantignoles (including gratuities)

One continental breakfast and one Easter Sunday Brunch at Aux Chantignoles (including gratuities)

Two dinners at Aux Chantignoles (including gratuities)

Signature activities for the entire family

Easter Egg hunt