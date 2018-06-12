Win a 2 Night Stay at the Chateau Fairmont Montebello
Fairmont Chateau Montebello
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 11:41AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 12, 2018 11:44AM EDT
CTV Ottawa has your chance to win a 2 night stay for up to 4 people at the Chateau Fairmont Montebello.
Experience the beautiful surroundings and year-round activities including golf, cross-country skiing, snow shoeing, curling, tennis and squash! Enter below for your chance to win!
All CTV Ottawa contestants must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of Ontario (unless otherwise noted.)