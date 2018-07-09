CTV Ottawa and Ottawa’s New Country 94 want you to win Boots & Hearts VIP passes! It’s one of Canadas BIGGEST country music festivals and we want to send you and a friend to experience it all in VIP style. Your VIP full festival pass will include; front of stage viewing at the main stage, private premium entrance, complimentary luxury services (cellphone charging, massage lounge, beauty bar), and much more!

For more information and tickets, visit bootsandhearts.com

Please enable your JavaScript to enter this contest