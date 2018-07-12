CTV Ottawa has your chance to win a pair of VIP gold Patron Passes to the Glengarry Highland Games on from August 3rd-4th. Over the course of the event, more than 50 pipe bands are put through their paces to decide the North American Pipe Band Championships™, more than 200 dancers defy gravity in the Highland Dance competition and giants hurl telephone pole-sized cabers and 50 pound iron hammers around the infield. It is a memorable and incredible event. Email ottawacontests@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

For more event information, visit https://glengarryhighlandgames.com/