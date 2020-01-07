OTTAWA -- > Want to win a $150 gift card to Baton Rouge?!

You could do just that with CTV News at 5 and Baton Rouge’s Dinner Out!

Every Thursday this year, email ottawacontests@ctv.ca with why you deserve a Baton Rouge’s Dinner Out for your chance to win!

Visit www.batonrouge.ca to take a look at their menu or find a location near you.

Contest starts at 5:00pm E.T. on January 9, 2020 and closes at 7:00pm E.T. on December 17, 2020.