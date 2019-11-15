Are you the ULTIMATE Curling Fan?! The 2020 Tim Hortons Brier is taking over the City of Kingston!

Enter below for your chance to win a Full Event Package for you and a guest! This includes a pair of tickets to every draw during the tournament.

Cheer on your heroes at the Leon’s Centre with thousands of fans from February 29th - March 8th, 2020!

For event info, and to purchase mini packs – CLICK HERE

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 5:30am ET on November 18, 2019 and closes at 10:30am ET on November 22, 2019. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the grand prize is $1079.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of callers following the applicable announcement.