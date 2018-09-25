Country star Thomas Rhett is bringing his Life Changes Tour to Ottawa and CTV Morning Live wants to send you there!

We're giving away beat-the-box-office tickets to see Rhett with guest Dustin Lynch April 19 at Canadian Tire Centre!

Email pickme@ctv.ca to enter the draw. We're giving away a pair of tickets every day through Friday!

Contest runs until Friday, September 28 at 10 a.m.