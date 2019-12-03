CTV News at Noon wants you to celebrate New Year’s In New York on a 4 Day 3 Night Trip for 2 courtesy of Ottawa Valley Tours!

Enter below for your chance to win!

This ultimate holiday package includes round trip transportation on a Deluxe Motorcoach, 3 Nights first-class accommodation at the Glenpointe Marriott Hotel in Teaneck New Jersey, and Services of an Ottawa Valley Tours director!

Visit https://www.ottawavalleytours.com/ for all your travel needs

Good luck!