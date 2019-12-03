The Ultimate Ottawa Valley Tours Holiday Package
Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019 9:55AM EST
CTV News at Noon wants you to celebrate New Year’s In New York on a 4 Day 3 Night Trip for 2 courtesy of Ottawa Valley Tours!
This ultimate holiday package includes round trip transportation on a Deluxe Motorcoach, 3 Nights first-class accommodation at the Glenpointe Marriott Hotel in Teaneck New Jersey, and Services of an Ottawa Valley Tours director!
All CTV Ottawa contestants must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of Ontario (unless otherwise noted.)