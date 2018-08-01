CTV Morning Live wants you to enjoy every ride at the Capital Fair at Rideau Carleton Raceway free of charge!

We're giving away family 4-packs of unlimited midway ride bracelets, plus admission to the event from August 17 to 26.

Along with the midway, the 10-day fair features extreme motorsport shows, horse shows, free live entertainment, an amazing kids area, great fair food vendors and diversions of all kinds!

E-mail pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win. We're giving away a 4-pack of tickets every day Monday to Friday!

Contest runs Monday, August 6 at 6 a.m. to Friday, August 10 at 10 a.m.