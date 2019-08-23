Shawville Fair
CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Shawville Fair to see the Hunter Brothers on August 31st or Brett Kissel on September 1st!
Email us at pickme@ctv.ca, letting us know which of the two you'd like to go see!
No purchase necessary. The Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on August 26, 2019 and closes on August 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $80.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of online entries received during the contest period.
All CTV Ottawa contestants must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of Ontario (unless otherwise noted.)