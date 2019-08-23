CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Shawville Fair to see the Hunter Brothers on August 31st or Brett Kissel on September 1st!

Email us at pickme@ctv.ca, letting us know which of the two you'd like to go see!

No purchase necessary. The Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on August 26, 2019 and closes on August 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $80.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of online entries received during the contest period.