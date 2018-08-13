CTV Morning Live is giving away a total of ten pairs of tickets to see Meghan Patrick or High Valley at the Shawville Fair at the Pontiac Agricultural Society from August 30 to September 3!

We have five pairs of tickets for each show, and one pair of winners for each concert will also get a meet-and-greet with the performers!

With midway rides, livestock shows, and mainstage entertainment from both local and national musical talent, there’s something for every generation!

E-mail pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

Contest runs Monday, August 13 at 6 a.m. to Friday, August 17 at 10 a.m.