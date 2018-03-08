CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Rod Stewart at 7:30 on Friday, March 30th, 2018 at the Canadian Tire Centre!

As one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with 200 million records sold worldwide, Rod Stewart has performed for millions of fans and has continuously topped the charts with his albums throughout his impressive five decade-long career.

To enter, tune in to CTV Morning Live to see the Rod Stewart song of the day. Email the name of the song to pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win. We'll be giving away a pair of tickets every day Monday to Friday for two weeks!

Tickets are on-sale at www.livenation.com or www.ticketmaster.ca

Contest runs Monday, March 12 at 6 a.m. to Friday, March 23 at 10 a.m.