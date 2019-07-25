CTV Morning Live has your chance to win our Rob Thomas grand prize package including a pair of meet & greet passes to meet Rob Thomas along with a pair of 100 level tickets to his concert at the Canadian Tire Centre on August 23rd!

The multi-time Grammy-winning singer songwriter Rob Thomas had his most recent album Chip Tooth Smile met with critical acclaim since its release this past April. It debuted at number 3 on the Billboard Top Album Sales

From Monday to Friday, CTV Morning Live will play the Rob Thomas Song of the Day. It could be a solo piece; it could be something with Matchbox Twenty; it could be a certain famous collaboration with a legendary guitarist. Watch CTV Morning Live to see the song, then email its title to pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win.

To buy tickets, head to ticketmaster.ca

No purchase necessary. The Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on July 29, 2019 and closes on August 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $400.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of online entries received during the contest period.