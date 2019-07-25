Rob Thomas LIVE
CTV Morning Live has your chance to win our Rob Thomas grand prize package including a pair of meet & greet passes to meet Rob Thomas along with a pair of 100 level tickets to his concert at the Canadian Tire Centre on August 23rd!
The multi-time Grammy-winning singer songwriter Rob Thomas had his most recent album Chip Tooth Smile met with critical acclaim since its release this past April. It debuted at number 3 on the Billboard Top Album Sales
From Monday to Friday, CTV Morning Live will play the Rob Thomas Song of the Day. It could be a solo piece; it could be something with Matchbox Twenty; it could be a certain famous collaboration with a legendary guitarist. Watch CTV Morning Live to see the song, then email its title to pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win.
