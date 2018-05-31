Richmond is marking its bicentennial, and we want you to be part of the party!

Email in to pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Richmond 200 Concert Celebration from our friends at Ottawa’s New Country 94! We're drawing for a pair of tickets each day this week!

Richmond is celebrating its 200th anniversary with headliners Meghan Patrick and Jason Blaine, featuring special guest Kelly Prescott on Saturday, June 16!

For details and tickets, visit richmond200.ca

Contest runs Monday, June 4 at 6 a.m. until Friday, June 8 at 10 a.m.