CTV Morning Live has your chance to win an amazing Youth Sail-Away Package aboard the Tall Ship “Fair Jeanne Expedition 2“!

One lucky youth (age between 14-and-18) will win the experience of a lifetime on a summer camp sail training aboard a tall ship were they will live, work and play alongside the crew. Students will be engaged in a service project, practice public speaking, challenge other tall ship crews in competition and experience the joy of summer on the water!

In addition to sail training and exploration, the winner could earn a summer school credit, participate in festivals and explore other tall ships, learn small boat maneuvers and more!

The GRAND PRIZE winner will receive a package including:

1 Youth sail-away package aboard the Fair Jeanne Expedition 2: Departing from Sarnia, Ontario on August 10th, and ending in Brockville Ontario on August 31st. (Prize value is $3800 and includes meals, course materials and group shore excursions.)

Hotel accommodations for two the two nights of August 30th and 31st in Brockville, Ontario

4 passes to the Tall Ships Festival in Brockville (http://www.tallshipsbrockville.com/)

A family pass for 4 to the Aquatarium (https://aquatarium.ca/ )

To enter, write us a short essay below (under 500 words) telling us why you’d like to sail aboard the Fair Jeanne Expedition 2 Tall Ships training vessel.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00am E.T. on Monday June 10th and closes at 12:00pm E.T. on Friday June 21st. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $5,000 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of callers following the applicable announcement.