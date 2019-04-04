Ottawa Valley Tours Trip to New York City
CTV Ottawa has your chance to win an amazing trip for 2 to New York City, courtesy of Ottawa Valley Tours!
Valued at over $1,200, This experience includes:
- Transportation aboard deluxe motorcoach
- 3 nights accommodation for two (2) people at the Glenpointe Marriott Hotel in Teaneck, New Jersey
- A four (4) hour guided sightseeing tour of New York City for two (2) people
- Shuttle services for two (2) people from the Glenpointe Marriott Hotel to and from New York City on day 2 and 3
- Services of an Ottawa Valley Tours director
Enter below for your chance to win!
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday, April 8, 2019 and closes at closes on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $1,258 CAD based on a Ottawa departure. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period. Complete contest rules and entry available at ottawa.ctvnews.ca
All CTV Ottawa contestants must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of Ontario (unless otherwise noted.)