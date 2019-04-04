CTV Ottawa has your chance to win an amazing trip for 2 to New York City, courtesy of Ottawa Valley Tours!

Valued at over $1,200, This experience includes:

Transportation aboard deluxe motorcoach

3 nights accommodation for two (2) people at the Glenpointe Marriott Hotel in Teaneck, New Jersey

A four (4) hour guided sightseeing tour of New York City for two (2) people

Shuttle services for two (2) people from the Glenpointe Marriott Hotel to and from New York City on day 2 and 3

Services of an Ottawa Valley Tours director

Enter below for your chance to win!

Please enable your JavaScript to enter this contest