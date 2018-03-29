Keep your kids in the game this summer, on the ice and improving their hockey skills with the Ottawa Senators Summer Hockey Camps!

CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a One Camp Entry valued at $519 and a private lesson by the head of Hockey Development for the Ottawa Senators Hockey Programs.

Running for 9 weeks, there are over 80 camps to choose from to meet the needs of all beginner, competitive and elite level male and female players... all with a focus on error detection, correction, and fun!

Available in the east and west ends of the city, these premiere hockey camps are open for players ages 3 to 17.

Enter below for your chance to win! Ottawa Senators Summer Hockey Camps... and register now at sensplex.ca!

Contest runs Monday, April 2 at 6 a.m. to Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m..