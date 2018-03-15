The Ottawa Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the EY Centre.

Contest runs from Monday, March 19 at 5 a.m. to Friday, March 23 at 9 a.m.

The Ottawa Home and Garden Show is March 22 to March 25 at the EY Centre in Ottawa. This is Ottawa's most anticipated indoor garden display, with stunning landscapes that will take up an entire hall of the EY Centre. Prepare to be captivated by three new gardens at Living Landscapes and find incredible advice, tips and inspiration at the Urban Barn Main Stage.

HGTV's Carson Arthur will be there for three presentations on March 22 and March 23.

Details and tickets for the Ottawa Home and Garden Show available at www.ottawahomeshow.com