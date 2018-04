Email in to pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win a 4-pack of passes to a special Ottawa Fury FC vs New York Red Bulls II School Day match happening on Wednesday, May 2 at 10:30am at TD Place.

Tickets are available at www.TDPlace.ca

Contest is open from Wednesday, April 25 at 6 a.m. to Friday, April 27 at 10 a.m.