CTV Morning Live has your chance to win admission passes for you and 3 friends to the Ottawa Beer Fest happening May 10th and 11th at Lansdowne in the Aberdeen Pavilion!

The festival features over 250 varieties of beer, a 5km beer run, a huge selection of ciders, on site beer pong, amazing food, live music and much more!

Get your advance tickets at ottawabeerfest.com

Email in to pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00am E.T. on Monday May 6th and closes at 12:00pm E.T. on Friday May 10th. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $60 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of callers following the applicable announcement.