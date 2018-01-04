Orchestra! Avec le Beatles Story Band at the Casino du Lac-Leamy
CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Orchestra! Avec le Beatles Story Band plus a $20 drink voucher!
The show is Friday, January 19th at the Casino du Lac-Leamy at 8 p.m..
The performance picks from a vast repertoire of more than 200 songs (including little gems as well as huge hits,) and presents them with a brand-new sound.
With sixteen musicians performing onstage, no tribute to the Fab Four has ever been so harmonious and captivating!
E-mail pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win. We'll be giving away a pair of tickets every day Monday to Friday
Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.ca and at the Théâtre du Casino box office.
Contest runs from Monday, January 8 at 6 a.m. to Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m.
All CTV Ottawa contestants must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of Ontario (unless otherwise noted.)