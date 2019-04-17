CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a 4-pack of day passes to the National Women’s Show at the Shaw Centre from April 27-28!

Bring your favorite Girl Squad and join MAJIC 100 at the National Women’s Show to check out the HOTTEST styles and incredible fashions on the catwalk from the best brands and local designers. You’ll be able to shop exclusive products at hundreds of exhibits, sample delicious food and wine, get tips on healthy living, indulge in free mini makeovers and more!

Email pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

For $3 off admission tickets, click here and use the promo code “MAJIC”

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00am E.T. on Monday April 22nd and closes at 12:00pm E.T. on Friday April 26th. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $48 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of callers following the applicable announcement.