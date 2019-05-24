CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a pair of 100 level tickets to Monster Spectacular on Saturday, June 1st at the Canadian Tire Centre!

Monster Spectacular is the ultimate sports and entertainment spectacle mixing racing, showmanship and the ultimate fan experience into one incredible, action packed live show!

Tickets are on-sale now right here.

Email in to pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00am E.T. on Monday May 27th and closes at 12:00pm E.T. on Friday May 31st. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $220 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of callers following the applicable announcement.