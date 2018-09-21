Metcalfe Fair
CTV Morning Live has your chance to win tickets to the 162nd edition of the Metcalfe Fair from September 27-30 presented by the Metcalfe Agricultural Society.
The fair will include a variety of feature events including a horse pull, demolition derby, classic car show, and fiddling & step dancing!
Email pickme@ctv.ca to enter the draw. We're giving away tickets every day Monday to Friday?
For more information, visit www.metcalfefair.com
Contest runs Monday, September, 24 at 6 a.m. to Friday, September 28 at 10 a.m.
All CTV Ottawa contestants must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of Ontario (unless otherwise noted.)