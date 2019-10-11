Magic of Lights
CTV Morning Live wants to send you to the Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks.
The Magic of Lights is 2 kilometres of festive and vibrant LED lighted displays celebrating the joy of the holidays! A drive-through experience from the comfort of your own car November 21-January 4 from 5:00pm-10:00pm.
Email in to pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win a vehicle pass!
Info and tickets at magicoflights.com
No purchase necessary. The Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on October 15, 2019 and closes on October 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are nineteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $60.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of online entries received during the contest period.
All CTV Ottawa contestants must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of Ontario (unless otherwise noted.)